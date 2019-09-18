Prominent United Kingdom Member of Parliament Crispin Blunt will be in Jamaica for a series of meetings and to make an address at CANEX 2019, a cannabis business-related conference at the Montego Bay Convention Centre. The conference will run from September 26 to 28.

Blunt is a British Conservative Party politician serving as Member of Parliament for the Reigate constituency in Surrey. He is also a former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Prisons and Youth Justice within the Ministry of Justice.

A strong Brexiter, Blunt is currently Chairman of the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group and is a former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons.

Delano Seiveright, a Board Director of the Cannabis Licensing Authority noted that, “Mr Blunt’s attendance is seminal as we are very keen on developments in countries like the United Kingdom, policy shifts or even mere changes in attitudes on the subject there can impact globally and make it easier for Jamaican stakeholders to navigate this complicated geo-political field.”

Meanwhile, Blunt, who is to meet with a number of key officials, noted that, “The benefits of medicine from cannabis for the all the world’s citizens have been postponed by over half a century as a consequence of racist attitudes from the 1950s. It is one of the many reasons why it’s right to meet at CanEx Jamaica to discuss how to maximise the public benefit available from this remarkable plant. The discussion is finally enabling evidence to cut through prejudice.”

Conceptualised and organised by Douglas Gordon, CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo is a business-to-business conference that brings together cannabis industry professionals from across the world to discuss advances in the industry and provides a platform for knowledge sharing and networking.

This year’s conference will feature more speakers and panellists, discussing a range of topics including health, wellness, legal, regulatory and investment opportunities in the cannabis industry.