The U.S. is sanctioning a Cuban business for importing Venezuelan oil as part of America’s ongoing effort to force the South American country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, from power.

The United States Treasury is targeting Cuban oil company Cubametales for its continued support of the Venezuelan government, according to a press release Wednesday from the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The sanctions on Cubametales “will disrupt Maduro’s attempts to use Venezuela’s oil as a bargaining tool to help his supporters purchase protection from Cuba,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the press release.

FILE – A woman holds a sign that reads: “Maduro gives oil to Cuba and people die of hunger. Enough. Country do not give up” during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Aug. 16, 2018.

The Treasury Department says state-run Cubametales guarantees all imports and exports of fuel to and from Cuba, and has maintained a close business relationship