Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has extended his heartfelt sympathy to the government and people of the Bahamas in light of the death and destruction left in the path of Hurricane Dorian, and again gave the assurance that St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as the wider Caribbean region, stands in solidarity with them.

Authorities in the Bahamas and international news agencies have reported that at least five persons were killed and dozens more injured when Hurricane Dorian lashed the archipelago with wind, rain and storm surges.

“So we could well understand when the Prime Minister of Bahamas, the Hon. Hubert Minnis, indicated that this really was a historic tragedy,” Prime Minister Harris said while making a presentation under the section “Statements by Ministers” on the Order Paper for the Sitting of the National Assembly Tuesday.

The prime minister said he has since been in contact with his regional colleagues, including Prime Minister Minnis and CARICOM Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque, to discuss a coordinated regional response to assist the people of the Bahamas.

Dr. Harris further noted that he has also held conversations with OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, on the matter “and indeed, he has followed through with several conversations with the Chairman of the OECS at this time, Prime Minister Gaston Browne, and we have determined that we will pool the resources of the Member States of the OECS and we will in fact make a contribution to the Government and people of the Bahamas as an OECS effort.”

According to Prime Minister Harris, the government of the Bahamas, through the CARICOM Secretariat, has provided a preliminary list of immediate needs to assist residents. These include direct financial assistance, drinking water, water pumps, hygiene kits and tarpaulins.

The prime minister said it is important for the wider Caribbean region to be there to assist Bahamas in its time of an unprecedented tragedy “as we are all one and we are all vulnerable. Today it may be Bahamas, tomorrow it can be any other of us.”