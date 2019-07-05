CASTRIES, St Lucia – Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris has called for dialogue to begin as soon as possible to arrive at a solution to the continuing violence in Haiti.

“Colleagues, the deteriorating situation in our member state, Haiti, is of great concern,” Prime Minister Harris said Wednesday during his remarks as outgoing chairman of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) at the opening ceremony of the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Caricom Heads of Government here in St Lucia.

“The continuing violence causing loss of life and property must cease, and dialogue must begin in order to arrive at a solution to this cycle of instability,” Dr Harris said.

Thee Haitian people, he said, deserve to go about their daily lives in a calm and peaceful environment.

“I reiterate the community’s call for all parties to act responsibly and in the interest of the country. We stand ready to offer the good offices of the community to bring a resolution to this crisis,” the outgoing Caricom chair added.

His comments came after the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) in the United States is called on the Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders to assist in settling the political situation in Haiti, where opposition parties are making efforts to remove President Jovenel Moise from office.

In a July 2 letter sent to Caricom Secretary General Irwin La Rocque, the CBC said reports confirmed by the United Nations indicated “large scale killings by forces linked to the Haitian Government and the documentation of widespread theft of State resources in the PetroCaribe scandal”.

The letter, which was signed by Maxine Waters, noted that in March several CBC members attached their signatures to a letter signed by 104 members of the US House of Representatives to secretary of state Mike Pompeo “expressing our serious concerns about the crisis and urging serious, impartial investigations into the corruption allegations and extra judicial killings”.

Violent protests and unrest broke out in Haiti on February 7, the second anniversary of President Jovenel Moïse’s election. Demonstrators are demanding the removal of the Haitian president over allegations of corruption and embezzlement, which he denies.

On June 24, the United Nations Security Council approved a resolution to create a UN “Integrated Office” in Haiti with the mandate of helping to strengthen political stability and good governance. On October 16 this year the Integrated Office will replace the UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti, which has had a presence there for 15 years.