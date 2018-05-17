PM Harris to host open forum May 20 in Tabernacle

From the Office of the Press Secretary

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The good governance and prosperity agenda of the government of National Unity continues with the Prime Minister’s Open Forum. Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris will host the open forum at 5 p.m. Sunday, May 20, at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle, St. Kitts.

The forum is coming on the heels of the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority’s seabed-breaking ceremony for the construction of the US$48 million second cruise pier at the Port Zante Cruise Terminal, which is expected to be a great boon for the tourism industry that has geared up to welcome a record 1.5 million cruise passengers per annum to the federation’s shores.

It is also coming on the heels of the 2018 Caribbean Investment Summit in St. Kitts, where Prime Minister Harris announced that effective June 1, his government of National Unity will launch the first tier of a $30 million-dollar housing programme for government employees. “The aim is to facilitate property ownership in the country and the upgrading of homes up to a maximum of EC $300,000,” he said. Harris also announced that his government will be making $2 million available in an agricultural fund “to assist farmers and fishers to contribute to food security.”

“There is more good news,” Harris said as he revealed that the Caribbean Development Bank has approved some $8 million of support to small business people. “This will add to the pool of over 650 beneficiaries that had secured affordable financing from the Development Bank under our Fresh Start Programme.” Fresh Start provides concessionary loans and technical assistance to entrepreneurs so that they can either start or expand their micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses.