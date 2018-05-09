PM reflects on St. Kitts-Nevis’ shared bond with Cuba in congratulatory letter to its new president

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris, has extended congratulations to His Excellency Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on his election as the 19th president of the Republic of Cuba.

His Excellency Díaz-Canel takes over from Raúl Modesto Castro Ruz following as president of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers following his success in the elections on April 18.

In a congratulatory letter, Prime Minister Harris reminded President Díaz-Canel of the longstanding mutual relationship that exists between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba.

“Next month, St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba will celebrate 23 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations,” Harris wrote. “We are proud to share a historic bond of friendship and I strongly hope that our states, under young leadership, will continue to aspire to the further strengthening of these deep bilateral ties.

“Through sustained dialogue, we will create more opportunities for our countries to work together towards shared goals and common objectives,” Prime Minister Harris added, noting that it is his firm belief that the partnership between St. Kitts and Nevis and Cuba “will contribute in a significant way to promoting growth and development in our countries.”

Harris further stated that the election of Díaz-Canel as president provides a renewed sense of confidence and pride among the Cuban people to forge ahead as a proud, determined and resilient people.

The prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also used the opportunity to express his sincere appreciation to the former president of Cuba, Raúl Castro, “for his invaluable support and role in contributing to the development of St. Kitts and Nevis.”