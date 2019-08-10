Jenniffer Gonzalez

San Juan, Aug 8 (Prensa Latina) Senate President Thomas Rivera launched on Friday an offensive to remove Wanda Vazquez from the governorship and replace her with Washington-based Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez.

After some five hours meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Carlos Johnny Mendez, members of both legislative bodies and several mayors, all representing the governing New Progressive Party (PNP), Rivera stated that Gonzalez, who was present, should be Secretary of State.

The move is aimed at forcing the resignation of the newly installed Governor, who has already said that she will remain in office until fulfilling her four-year term, on January 2nd, 2021, as established by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.

Gonzalez said she was willing to abandon her seat in the US Congress, where she has a voice but no vote, to become Secretary of State, first in the line of succession, according to the Puerto Rican Constitution.

‘We have the moral authority to defend the Constitution… Wanda Vazquez arrived to the governorship by constitutional provision, not through anyone’s support,’ Rivera told reporters after concluding the five-hour meeting.

On stressing on several occasions that ‘we represent the elected majority’ and that ‘our spirit is to work for Puerto Rico,’ the Senate President added that ‘we have no intention of confronting anyone’ and that he has not ‘negotiated or talked’ with Governor Vazquez, with whom he met on Thursday night.

‘As figures elected by the people, we were endorsed to hold the position we have, we have a greater responsibility,’ stated Gonzalez, after indicating that she has faced an uphill struggle to identify and defend more federal funds due to the recent arrests made by the FBI over corruption allegations and bureaucracy in agencies.