Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, extended congratulations on his behalf and that of the people and government of St. Kitts and Nevis to the government and people of Jamaica as that country observes its 57th anniversary of independence.

“The Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis salute you on this landmark achievement, as you continue to blaze the trail in pursuit of true sustainable development, and punch above your weight in our region and further afield,” Prime Minister Harris said in a congratulatory letter to his CARICOM Colleague, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Honourable Andrew Holness.

Harris noted the theme, “One Nation…One People,” was succinct, yet sober, focusing on a strong commitment to unite and build Jamaica, adding, “This theme bears resonance in an era characterized by powerful forces of division. The call for unity is one which will auger well for Jamaica and by extension the wider Caribbean Community.”

The Prime Minister said he looks forward to continue working with Prime Minister Holness at CARICOM, the OAS, Commonwealth and the United Nations “as we tackle the numerous challenges confronting us as Small Island Developing States in pursuit of our development objectives.”

Jamaica gained independence from the United Kingdom on Aug. 6, 1962.