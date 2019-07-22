BBC- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló has said he won’t stand for re-election next year, after more than a week of protests calling for his resignation.

A trove of sexist, homophobic and other profane messages between Mr Rosselló and his team were published on 13 July. The chats also included derogatory references to singer Ricky Martin’s sexuality, and offensive comments about the survivors of Hurricane Maria.

Mr Rosselló apologised but has refused to step down before his term ends. The governor, whose term will end in January 2021, said he would also stand down as head of his New Progressive Party.

“I have made mistakes and I have apologised,” he said in a video posted on Facebook. “I admit that apologising is not enough. In this case, I announce that I will not seek reelection as governor next year.”

