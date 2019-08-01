In the ‘Economic Survey of Latin America and the Caribbean 2019’, the ECLAC stated that the economy of Latin America and the Caribbean is expected to grow 0.5 percent in 2019, lower than the 0.9 percent registered last year.

ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena said that the region which has been plunged into uncertainty for five years is not showing signs of improvement, adding that the situation is “seriously worrying

The unfavorable international scenario characterized by “greater volatility” and “financial fragility,” along with a rise in geopolitical tensions, was among the reasons submitted by the study to explain the slowdown.

Internally, the low growth is due to a lack of impulse in investments and exports as well as a decline in public spending and private consumption.

The slowdown is also resulting from deficits and the debt that increased in recent years that will impact 21 of the 33 countries in the region.

 

