South America has mainly been affected by the economic crisis in Argentina along with the weakening of its currency, the country’s economic situation is continuing to worsen as it will close the year with a receding of 1.8 percent.

The largest economy in the region, Brazil, does not look any better. Its economic growth will be just 0.8 percent this year, down from its previous forecast of 2.1 percent. The fall in investments, especially in the mining sector, and the crisis in neighboring Argentina are complicating the economic plan of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration.

Policy space needs to be expanded to tackle the slowdown and contribute to economic growth, with measures in the fiscal and monetary areas as well as in investment and productivity, says the study.

In the fiscal area, for instance, the survey cites the need to reduce tax evasion and illicit financial flows, promote taxes related to the digital economy, environment, and public health; and realign tax expenditures toward productive investment.