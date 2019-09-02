Reports of Bodies as Dorian Slowly Leaves Bahamas for Florida

Officials in the Bahamas say they are getting “reports of bodies being seen” Monday as slow-moving Hurricane Dorian continues to wreak havoc on the island nation, forcing first responders and residents to take cover amidst sustained wind gusts of 150 mph.

The Category 4 storm currently is moving across Grand Bahama Island at just 1 mph – and crews hoping to get a better assessment of the “catastrophic damage” reported in regions like the Abacos are still waiting for conditions to clear up, Foreign Minister Darren Henfield told state broadcaster

“We have reports of casualties. We have reports of bodies being seen,” he said. “We cannot confirm those reports until we go out and have a look for ourselves.”

“We want to say to the citizens here in Abaco, in the impacted area, it is not safe to go outdoors,” Henfield added. “Power lines are down, lamp posts are down, trees are across the street – it is very dangerous to be outdoors if you don’t have to be outdoors. As soon as the weather permits, first responders will go to those areas where we have reports from individuals who were in distress.”