BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Member governments of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will have a unique opportunity to sit face-to-face with the top executive of the world’s largest cruise brand in a special exchange organised by the CTO in Antigua and Barbuda next month.

Michael Bayley, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International (RCL), will engage Caribbean tourism policymakers, marketers and other senior officers at the Caribbean Tourism Sector Outlook Forum at the Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa on Friday 4 October.

Bayley, who has been with the company for 30 years, and was appointed president and CEO in December 2014, will present the cruise company’s 2019/2020 plans, programmes and activities, and will discuss with the tourism officials the challenges and opportunities for the region.

The highly interactive session is organised by the CTO as a platform for discussion between member governments and leaders from the tourism industry that generate business to the region. It is open to CTO government members only, including, but not limited to ministers and commissioners of tourism, directors of tourism, chief executives of destination management organisations, permanent secretaries, advisors and specialists and technical officers.

Also scheduled on the afternoon of Friday 4 October is the Caribbean Tourism Youth Congress, while the forum will be preceded by the CTO business meetings on 2 and 3 October.

For further details on the tourism outlook forum, the business meetings and the youth congress, including how to register, please visit https://www.onecaribbean.org/events-calendar/october-2019-meetings/forum/.