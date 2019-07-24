Regional Russian Foreign Minister Accuses US of Illegal Cuba Sanctions By snr-editor - July 24, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in a visit to Cuba, has denounced the US for violating international law by activating Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which reinforces the economic blockade against Cuba. ‘This is an unacceptable attitude. These sanctions against Cuba have been applied for almost 60 years, which at some point make them flexible and then reinforce them,’ Lavrov said while he was answering to a question by Cuban news agency Prensa Latina Press. With the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, the United States once again showed its contempt for international law and its own laws that seek to extend to other countries extraterritorially, the Russian minister said. I am sure that the United States will become aware of the nature of that position and that it would be more useful to act in a framework of equality in the links with other nations. No one in the world supports such a policy,’ said the diplomat. ‘We are going to be interested in the issue of how, at the present time, to strengthen the principles of justice and international law. After the events in Venezuela, an unofficial working group was formed in New York to support the principles of the UN Chart, which includes Cuba, Russia and many other countries,’ Lavrov said. The more often we demonstrate our position of principles in all aspects of the international arena, the more successful our joint work will be, said the minister, who will also travel to Suriname and Brazil, where he will take part in the Brics Group ministerial meeting. lrg/tac/jha/to/gdc Temas Relacionados: RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Regional Guatemalan President Appeals Court Ruling Against US Migrant Deal Regional Grenada’s Grand Anse Beach Rated Tops by Conde Nast Traveller Regional PR: Police Use Teargas in Massive Protest Against Governor Breaking News Haiti: New PM Named after Lapin Resigns Regional Call for Single Data Protection to Guard Digi Currency Regional Two Caribbean Jurists Appointed UN Judges - Advertisement - Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019