DOHA, Qatar – At the IAAF 2019 World Championships today, Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won gold in the 100m women’s final to claim her fourth World Championship title in the event.

“Mommy Pocket Rocket”, as she is now affectionately called, dashed away from the field to win the race in 10.71 seconds- the same time she clocked when she won her second world title in Moscow six years ago. She was also just 0.01 seconds shy of her lifetime best of 10.70.

The win further solidifies Fraser-Pryce as the greatest female track athlete ever as she becomes the first women in history to win four 100m world titles.

She took the line first ahead of Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith who placed second in a national record of 10.83 and Côte d’Ivoire’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou who took bronze in 10.90.

The 32-year-old Fraser-Pryce who paraded the track, holding her son after the win, is undoubtedly having one of the best seasons of her career just two years after giving birth to her son. In an interview with BBC sports, she said she hopes that she can be an inspiration to women who want to achieve a balanced family and work life.

“I’m hoping that I can give inspiration to all the women who are thinking about starting a family or currently starting a family and wondering if they can come back. You can do anything”, she said.

The other Jamaicans in the 100m final Elaine Smith and Jonielle Smith placed fourth and sixth respectively.

The gold medal is Jamaica’s second gold at the event following Tajay Gayle’s historic win in the long jump yesterday. The island’s 4x400m mixed relay team also captured a silver medal today to bring Jamaica’s total medal tally to three so far.