San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz lambasted President Donald Trump’s tepid response to a likely hurricane bearing down on Puerto Rico in the coming hours, telling him to “get out to the way” as emergency officials prepare for a storm that could threaten recovery efforts still underway more than a year after Hurricane Maria.

“It seems like some people have learned the lessons of the past or are willing to say that they didn’t do right by us the first time and they’re trying to do their best,” Cruz, a vocal critic of Trump, said Tuesday night on CNN.

“That is not the case with the president of the United States. We are not going to be concerned by, frankly, his behavior, his lack of understanding, and it is ludicrous. So get out of the way, President Trump, and let people who can do the job get the job done.