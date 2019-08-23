President Donald Trump has been joking recently about trading Puerto Rico for Greenland. But now it’s Puerto Ricans who are the ones laughing — and many say they’d be happy with the trade.

Some called themselves the “Caribbean Vikings” and others shared all the benefits they would have if they stopped being a U.S. territory and became an autonomous Danish territory.

“I don’t know about you, but I have no problem with being sold to Denmark,” Gabriel René, a digital ad executive, tweeted after The New York Times reported on Trump’s remark. A former official told New York Times reporters he heard Trump joke in a meeting last year about trading Puerto Rico for Greenland in order to get rid of the U.S. territory.

On social media, Puerto Ricans took it in stride.

“Denmark is the country with the best education in the world,” a man wrote on Twitter.

“Honestly being part of Denmark may be the best thing to ever happen to us,” Dartina Marie Pérez, who lives in Puerto Rico, tweeted.