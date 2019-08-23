Port of Spain, Trinidad –St. Kitts and Nevis presented its country night production, “Volcanic Eruption,” a high energy cultural performance that showcased the wealth of the federation’s history and heritage, at the Carifesta 14 Grand Market Thursday night.

The rumblings of drums, rhythmic beats punctuating the delivery of spoken word, a cultural dance and drama, and the high flutes recalling the masquerades who have patrons all week were some of the flavours of the evening.

King Craig showed his skill with calypso and soca, crooning the timeless “You looking for horn,” while the audience was officially introduced to national wear and another major cultural feature of St. Kitts and Nevis — the bull.

Entertainment abounded as Queen Independent was introduced onstage, her vocals blending with the horns and the steel pan. Soca star Deli Ranks was joined onstage by the masquerades.Rucas HE, another soca star, took the stage, and the two soca artistes then combined. Claudette Peters then joined the performers on stage for a brief “dance cameo.”

Calypso Craig returned to the stage with a medley featuring “God Bless our Country, “Nevis nice” and “Viva St. Kitts.”Followed by a return of Rucas and Deli Ranks.

St. Kitts and Nevis representation brought rags, flags and bags with souvenirs and other paraphernalia, and four lucky patrons won tickets to the National Carnival, Nevis Culturama, and St. Kitts Music Festival.