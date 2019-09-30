St. Kitts and Nevis signed and ratified the Regional Agreement on Access to Information, Public Participation and Justice in Environmental Matters in Latin America and the Caribbean, also referred to as the Escazú Agreement at a brief signing ceremony held at UN Headquarters Friday.

Foreign Minister, The Hon. Mark Brantley presented the Instrument of Ratification for the agreement, which aims to promote the right of present and future generations to a healthy environment and to sustainable development.

The historic regional agreement is the only of its kind in the world to emerge from the United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development (Río+20), and the first environmental treaty of Latin America and Caribbean.

Also participating in the signing were Jamaica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Bolivia and Uruguay, bringing the number of countries to sign the agreement to 20.