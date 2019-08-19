St. Kitts and Nevis artistes showcased some of their performing arts talents through a performance at Trinidad and Tobago’s Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, in San Fernando, Sunday, sparking enthusiasm for St. Kitts and Nevis country night, slated for Aug. 22.

The drummers, along with Karissa Willet — best known as Miss Independent, and Kimi- Lee Knight, used the Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival Screening, which featured drumology, devotional songs, short story, theatre, arts, and cultural components. to render a brief but powerful presentation to denounce crime and violence and to underscore the need to utilize every possible channel “to save our youth.”

Their performances, dubbed “St. Kitts and Nevis Unplugged — helping to save our youth,” included song, dance and the spoken word. Miss Independent sang her original calypso composition “Rat-a Tat” — a tribute to those lost to gun violence, and Knight did an original piece “As the wind blows” — an ode to listening to youth.Both were accompanied by the drummers.

Meanwhile, one hour away, the St. Kitts and Nevis masquerades stole the hearts of patrons in the Queen’s Park Savannah with an impressive presentation and culminated with a standing ovation.

CARIFESTA 14 is the premier regional cultural expo and provides a platform for various aspects to be showcased to a global stage.