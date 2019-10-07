Travellers heading to Curacao are now required to fill in the Digital Immigration Card . Passengers visiting the island can now go online to www.dicardcuracao.com to fill out the Digital Immigration Card prior to their trip.

The Curacao Tourist Board (CTB) says the new process “contributes to a seamless travel experience while promoting a green approach by reducing the use of paper.”

The CTB says it has been in close contact with its local and international partners to assist in informing all visitors about the digitalization of the card.

Here are some quick facts about the Digital Immigration Card:

. Any person traveling to Curaçao by air, who is not registered at the island’s Civil Registry, is required by the local government to have this form filled out prior to entry at airport immigration.

. People born in Curaçao, who are not registered at the Civil Registry of Curaçao, are required to fill out the Digital Immigration Card.

. The Digital Immigration Card is required per person per trip, regardless of age.

. Passengers are requested to fill out the form online via their mobile devices or personal computer prior to arrival as soon as they have all travel details.

. Once a passenger has filled out the Digital Immigration Card, they can edit or update the card as needed by selecting the option ‘Edit your submitted immigration card.’

. The information submitted on the Digital Immigration Card will be processed in compliance with Curaçao law (Article 25 of the Ordinance for data protection).

. For additional information regarding the Digital Immigration Card or technical support passengers are requested to contact dicardsupport@curacao.com.

The CTB says that the traditional cards are still available upon arrival and on certain carriers. “However we encourage all travellers to fill in the Digital Immigration Card prior arrival to avoid unnecessary discomfort.”

The CTB adds that it will continue to actively promote the Digital Immigration Card through its own channels and will provide support and any assistance visitors may need during the transition process.

Source: Travelweek Group