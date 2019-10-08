PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An agreement has been signed between the Ministry of Education and Trinbago Unified Calpsonians Organisation (TUCO) for calypso to be taught in schools as part of the visual and performing arts curriculum.

“It is incumbent upon us that we ensure that all our youths are exposed to all aspects of our cultural heritage, notably the steelpan and calypso which gave birth to so many subgenres that we enjoy today,” Education Minister Anthony Garcia said after a meeting with TUCO President Lutalo “Brother Resistance” Masimba, last Friday.

During the meeting there were discussions on the use of calypso as a tool for teaching and learning.

The minister said calypso can be used to teach children to better understand poetry, essay writing, and even mathematics.

TUCO – which is observing Calypso month, will work alongside the ministry in teaching the art of writing and singing calypso from the level of early childhood care and education to primary and secondary schools.

“People must be aware of their culture, and culture has to be transmitted from one generation to the other,” Garcia said.

The education ministry, he said, is doing everything to assist TUCO in ensuring that calypso is kept alive.

At the meeting, a cross-functional team was formed which will comprise of representatives from TUCO, the Curriculum Planning and Development Division, Multicultural Music Programme Unit, and the Laventille/Morvant Schools’ Improvement Project. “The objective of this partnership with TUCO is to assure the sustainability of calypso as an art form well beyond the carnival season,” Garcia said.