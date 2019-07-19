Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has brushed aside a call from the main opposition United National Congress (UNC), for him to resign over the “emailgate” fiasco.

During a press conference, Rowley also said that there is no need for him to apologize to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar.

The Prime Minister was responding to an announcement on Wednesday by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) that it has officially closed the investigation.

Rowley also stated that he will not go down the Opposition’s “rabbit hole”, and accused the UNC of “twisting” the “facts” as is outlined in the file handed to the TTPS by the Director or Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Prime Minister stated that the DPP’s file clearly states that the evidence gathered didn’t reach the threshold to lay charges against persons involved.

On Wednesday, the UNC said Rowley lacked “the competence, compassion, intelligence and character to lead Trinidad and Tobago.”

The emailgate scandal arose when then Opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley presented a printed email thread which he claimed was the correspondence of a criminal conspiracy implicating then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and members of her Government.

In a statement on Wednesday, the UNC said it was vindicated that the investigation was proven to be a hoax and conspiracy “piloted by Keith Rowley and the PNM”.