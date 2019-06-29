PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad –The United Kingdom (UK) has downgraded its travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, reflecting its assessment of a decreased terrorism threat in this country. But, the US still considers T&T at a threat 2 level: Extreme caution.

The UK informed Minister of National Security, Stuart R. Young that this downgrade was a direct result of the hard work that Trinidad and Tobago has done in the area of countering terrorism, including, but not limited to the setting up of “Team Nightingale”.

The UK notes in its advisory that most tourist visits have been trouble-free in the recent past. The UK also attributed this positive development to the sustained collaboration with the government of Trinidad and Tobago.

In November 2017, the government of Trinidad and Tobago signed a memorandum of understanding on security cooperation with the United Kingdom which included strengthening our bilateral efforts on countering terrorism in all its forms.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago welcomes this endorsement by the United Kingdom and looks forward to a continued bilateral relationship towards the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors.

Meanwhile, travel advisory on the US Department of State website, list Trinidad and Tobago at level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.

“Exercise increased caution in Trinidad and Tobago due to crime, terrorism, and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk. Do not travel to: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain due to crime.

“Violent crime, such as murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion, and kidnapping, is common. Gang activity, such as narcotics trafficking, is common. A significant portion of violent crime is gang-related.

“Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, local government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, major sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, and other public areas.

The advisory continues with precise instruction to US government personnel: “Violence and shootings occur regularly in some areas of Port of Spain.

“US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to the following areas: Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and the interior of Queens’ Park Savannah. After dark, US government personnel are prohibited from travelling to downtown Port of Spain, Fort George overlook, and all beaches”.