Immigrants pack inflatable dinghy on voyage from France to UK

A record 86 migrants crossed the Channel and reached the UK in six separate boats today – the most to have crossed in a single day.

Tonight the Home Office confirmed that men women and children from at least eight different countries had made the perilous journey and were being interviewed by immigration officials.

Two groups of migrants, made up of Iranians, Iraqis and Turks made it to beaches in East Sussex without being intercepted at sea. They were eventually detained on land.

Border Force and Coastguard dealt with incidents near Dover, Littlestone, Pett Level and Dungeness bringing ashore migrants claiming to be Afghan, Pakistani, Filipino, Vietnamese, and Ethiopian.

Figures compiled by the Telegraph show that so far this year, 1,256 people have arrived in the UK having crossed the busy waterway illegally.

Dover MP Charlie Elphike dubbed it a “summer of chaos” after 542 migrants made the journey in June, July and August.