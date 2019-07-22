The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis,are on a holiday at an old family favorite, the Caribbean island of Mustique in the Grenadines.

The island became a favorite when once used by Princess Margaret in the 1970s as an oasis away from prying eyes while she had marriage troubles.

After spending time on the island the private island’s owner gifted her with 10 acres all her own. The royals have been flocking to it for a private retreat ever since.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Make Just One More Appearance This Summer. According to The Sun , the royal family will celebrate Prince George’s sixth birthday on the island.

It’s unlikely fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the family on the island, even in photos. This is a private visit, and the island has its own police force who are more than happy to protect some of their favorite visitors.

“It’s about as close as they can come to without going to total wilderness as they did on their honeymoon when they went to an island in the middle of nowhere,” a royal source told The Sun. “To go to a place with two bars and a few other people, and not feel totally isolated Mustique is perfect.”