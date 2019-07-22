The island became a favorite when once used by Princess Margaret in the 1970s as an oasis away from prying eyes while she had marriage troubles.
After spending time on the island the private island’s owner gifted her with 10 acres all her own. The royals have been flocking to it for a private retreat ever since.
It’s unlikely fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the family on the island, even in photos. This is a private visit, and the island has its own police force who are more than happy to protect some of their favorite visitors.
“It’s about as close as they can come to without going to total wilderness as they did on their honeymoon when they went to an island in the middle of nowhere,” a royal source told The Sun. “To go to a place with two bars and a few other people, and not feel totally isolated Mustique is perfect.”