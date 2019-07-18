Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza insisted Wednesday that his government is working to reach an agreement with the country’s opposition in order to establish political and economic peace in the country, adding that U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed to him during a meeting at the organization’s headquarters his full support for the dialogue efforts taking place in Barbados.

Arreaza stressed that during the meeting, the two talked about the process of dialogue that the government maintains with the Venezuelan opposition in Barbados in order to “reach a political agreement for peace and tolerance.”

Following the meeting, the Venezuelan top diplomat spoke to international media, saying that in the meeting with Guterres, he expressed to him Venezuela’s concerns over the report presented by the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet regarding the political and economic situation of the South American country.