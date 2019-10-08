Regional US Blockade Hurts Cuba’s Academic Exchanges By snr-editor - October 8, 2019 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Havana, Oct 8 (Prensa Latina) The US economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba for almost 60 years hinders the development of exchanges between American and Cuban universities. Three educational programs of the Enrique Jose Varona University of Pedagogical Sciences, scheduled for early 2019, had to be canceled due to this hostile policy. The ‘Varona,’ as this emblematic higher education center is known, was set to undertake the projects with the University of Minnesota, the University of New York and social movements based in Chicago. Due to White House policy, the Cuban institution lost out on US$11,000 as part of this project, the report entitled ‘Necessity of Ending the Economic, Commercial and Financial Blockade Imposed by the United States of America against Cuba’ revealed. Another attack on Cuba’s educational development outlined in the report is the retention by the Societe Generale de Paris bank, on January 23, 2019, of a bank transfer worth 7,474 euros to Cuba. In addition, the University of Sancti Spiritus was unable to acquire 20 SMART Brailler typewriters and hearing aids from the Perkins company, necessary to train undergraduate and graduate students’ studying degrees in Special Education, due to the blockade policy. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local News Assistant Secretary-General of OAS Calls on Youth to Showcase Talents, Creative Skills Regional PM Meets with Assistant Secretary General of the OAS Regional T&T Okays Teaching Calypso in Schools Regional A&B PM Warns: Writing on the Wall for Fossil Fuels Regional Haiti into 4th Week of Violent Anti Govt. Protests Local News PM Launches Nevis Chapter of SKN Moves Newspaper CoversMore Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 31st May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 17th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 10th May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 03rd May, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 26th April, 2019 Newspaper Cover Newspaper Cover for 19th April, 2019 - Advertisement - Back to Top Subscription Privacy Policy Contact Us © Copyright 2019 - St Kitts & Nevis Observer