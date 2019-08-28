Miami Herald- A lawsuit seeking to punish Carnival Corporation for doing business in Cuba using assets that were expropriated by the Fidel Castro government will move forward, a federal judge in Miami has ruled.

Javier Garcia-Bengochea, the descendant of a Cuban business owner, is suing the Miami-based cruise corporation under a newly activated provision of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act — or LIBERTAD Act — that allows U.S. nationals and naturalized Cubans to seek damages for property seized by Cuba’s government after the communist revolution in 1959. Garcia-Bengochea has a certified claim to port buildings and piers in Santiago de Cuba where Carnival Corp.’s cruise ships have docked since Barack Obama eased relations with the Castro government in 2016.

Carnival Corp. asked U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King to dismiss the case, arguing the company had sufficient permission from the U.S. Treasury Department to do business in Cuba. In his ruling Monday, King said he was “not persuaded.”

Carnival Corp. said it will continue to fight the case.