The United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agency says its crew along with the Panamanian Navy recently captured a “cocaine-filled go-fast style vessel” in the Caribbean Sea.” Five Colombians on board were arrested.

CBP said the cocaine with an estimated wholesale value of US$114.6 million was found by the crew that located and tracked the vessel as they carried out maritime patrols.

“The AMO P-3 crew maintained the initial radar contact of the target of interest, a 45-foot long, blue, open hull go-fast with four out-board engines,” CBP said. “Five individuals could be seen onboard removing a tarp that covered a portion of the vessel.”

It’s reported that after spotting the aircraft and vessel, the individuals onboard the go-fast began dumping the suspected contraband into the sea.

“The go-fast departed the area after dumping over 80 bales of contraband, later identified as cocaine.”

CBP said the Panamanian Navy interdicted the go-fast, and took five Colombians into custody.

In addition, it said 8,791 pounds of cocaine was recovered from the scene, at the estimated wholesale value of US$114.6 million.