HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 19 (ACN) Rodrigo Malmierca Diaz, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX) of Cuba, denounced the damage caused to his country during recent months by the U.S. blockade, which he claims to be $4.3 billion.

In his Twitter profile Malmierca published: “The blockade of the #USA government against #Cuba affected our economy between April 2018 and March 2019 by 4.343 billion dollars. The accumulated figure amounts to 138.843 billion. How much more could we do if they leave us alone? #SomosCuba @cubavsbloqueo @MINCEX_CUBA.”

In addition, hewrote that “the administration of @realDonaldTrump has sharpened the aggression, but it has been maintained for 60 years. How much resistance from the Cuban people.

On the other hand, the Cuban Minister quoted a phrase of the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro which summarizes the attitude of the Cuban people before this genocidal policy of the empire: “The hardening of the blockade against Cuba multiplies the glory and honor of our people, we will not surrender.