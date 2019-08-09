While Trinidad and Tobago boasts the most robust economy in the Caribbean, it has also, in the past year, become one of the premier destinations for Venezuelans trying to escape an escalating crisis.

For decades, as economic forces have ebbed and flowed, people have emigrated freely between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, separated by only seven nautical miles. As Venezuela’s economic crisis worsens, the island of 1.3 million has been overwhelmed by a surge of people attempting to avoid the fallout.