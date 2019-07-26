The Cuban government could face “worse consequences” for its actions in Venezuela if it does not withdraw its support of Nicolás Maduro, a senior administration official warned on Thursday.

“What you’re going to see are incremental actions,” the official said in a teleconference with journalists. “Every action we had taken against the Cuban government has been specifically targeted on their financial networks, on their income, on their oil trade. All of that is going to become aggravated if they don’t cease their support for the destruction of democracy and the repression of the Venezuelan people.”

“If you don’t want to see worse consequences, now is the time to take a step back,” the official said.

Elliott Abrams, the United States special envoy for Venezuela, made similar comments on Wednesday during an event in Washington, warning of more sanctions coming against the Cuban government.