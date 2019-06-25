KINGSTON, Jamaica – The US Mueller Report had a lot to say about cybersecurity in a computer based world. To address these concerns the University of the West Indies (The UWI), open campus in collaboration with the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), will host a two-day cybersecurity Workshop entitled “Cybersecurity: Pathways to Managing Cyber Vulnerabilities” July 24 and 25, 2019.

The cybersecurity Workshop will be hosted at the JDF Directorate of Training and Doctrine, Up Camp Park, Kingston 5 and is expected to attract participants from both the private and public sectors, in particular persons working in financial institutions and members of the security forces. The workshop aims to create awareness and provide greater insight into the impact of cyber vulnerabilities and their adverse impact on revenue growth, corporate image, reputation and their capacity to reduce consumer support.

During the workshop, participants will learn preventative measures; how to conduct a cross investigation; how to extract and identify combined evidence; how to work within the constraints of limited resources and tools; as well as how to predict and use statistics for timely interventions based on cybercrime trends.

The main objectives of the workshop include:

a) providing participants with insight into cybercrime trends to be more e predictive and proactive

b) providing basic cybercrime investigative knowledge and how to develop the tools to identify common cybersecurity vulnerabilities, risks and threats;

c) helping participants to develop the skills to identify organisation vulnerabilities and gaps.

The workshop will be facilitated by a combination of international experts and Jamaican cybersecurity professionals and specialists:

Michael Levin, former branch chief of US Secret Service, Electronic Crimes Task Force Programme and a former deputy director of the National Cybersecurity Division in the White House, who worked under president Clinton, president Bush and president Obama is one of the main presenters.

Dr Tim Richardson, a professor at Seneca College, Toronto, Canada, teaches in the area of cybersecurity. He is a certified expert witness in the Supreme Court, Canada, in cases of cyber fraud and cybersecurity and has expertise in contingency planning and risk analysis, hacking, spyware, social engineering and open source intelligence.

Ritesh Kotak, a former police officer in the Toronto Police Service who has worked in areas such as developing social, cyber and digital platforms to help combat crime. He is also an advisor and consultant to several police services, government bodies, the Judiciary and significant financial institutions.

Warren Williams, head of the communications department in the communication forensics and cybercrime division at the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Williams is the manager of terrorism investigations with a focus on cybersecurity.

Andrea Martin-Swaby, a deputy director of public prosecutions at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions where she has served for 11 years.

Dr Moniphia Hewling is a cybercrimes security consultant who currently heads the Jamaica Cyber Incident Team a division in the ministry of science energy and technology.

Orrett Brown is an assistant director of public prosecutions at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. He is the deputy head of the Cybercrime and Digital Forensics Unit, as well as a senior member of the Anti-Gang Unit.