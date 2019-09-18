The deputy of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has been released from prison. Edgar Zambrano was detained in May on treason charges for supporting a failed uprising on 30 April organised by Mr Guaidó.

Mr Guaidó is recognised as an “interim president” by more than 50 nations.

The move comes a day after President Nicolás Maduro reached a deal with small opposition parties to try to solve the country’s political deadlock.

Venezuela’s Prosecutor General Tarek William Saab said the government petitioned the Supreme Court to release Mr Zambrano on Tuesday “following partial agreements reached by the Venezuelan government and sectors of the national opposition”.

He also promised to review the cases of all opposition activists currently in detention.

Timoteo Zambrano, an opposition lawmaker unrelated to Edgar Zambrano, wrote on Twitter: “The process of freeing political prisoners has begun. We celebrate the freedom of our colleague, the deputy Edgar Zambrano.”

In April, Mr Guaidó led an uprising with around 30 members of the armed forces. He claims that Mr Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate and has since declared himself Venezuela’s acting leader.

In a video message recorded near an air force base in Caracas, he called on the military to help him oust President Maduro.

Mr Zambrano was one of the lawmakers seen in later footage talking to Mr Guaidó near the air force base.

Head of the National Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello said it was “enough to prove his involvement”. The uprising fizzled out after two days.