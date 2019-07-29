Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez was next in line to succeed Ricardo Rossello as governor of Puerto Rico [Carlos Giusti/AP]

Puerto Rico‘s justice secretary, who is supposed to replace the US territory’s scandal-hit governor when he steps down this week, has announced that she does not want the job as the island’s political crisis deepens.

Wanda Vazquez said in a Twitter post on Sunday that she had informed Governor Ricardo Rossello, adding that she hoped he would appoint a secretary of state before resigning on August 2 as planned.

Former Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin would have been next in line as governor, according to the US territory’s constitution.

But he is one of more than a dozen officials who have resigned in recent weeks since the publication of obscenity-laced chat messages in which Rossello and close advisers insulted people including female politicians and victims of Hurricane Maria.

Rossello on Wednesday announced that he would step down following nearly two weeks of massive protests amid anger over the leaked chat, corruption charges against several former government officials and a 13-year recession.

In the chat, the 40-year-old Democrat and son of a governor called a female politician a “whore”, referred to another as a “daughter of a b****”, and made fun of an obese man with whom he posed in a photo.

Marin’s resignation had left Vazquez as next in line to be governor, but her statement on Sunday exacerbated uncertainty about who would be Puerto Rico’s next leader.

“This is crazy,” political analyst Mario Negron Portillo told The Associated Press news agency.

“We have no idea what’s even going to happen tomorrow. Societies cannot live with this type of uncertainty.”