Port-au-Prince– The Haitian Conference of Religious (CHR) has announced plans for a “national silent march” across the French-speaking Caribbean Community country today, as it warned of the “unprecedented humanitarian crisis” as opposition forces demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

In a statement, the CHR said it has taken note of the “unprecedented humanitarian crisis in which the country is in the process of tipping over”, and the situation “is the result of a much deeper crisis affecting the very foundations of our coexistence in its political, economic, social and religious dimensions”.

It has also been critical of the “total bankruptcy of our republican institutions – the executive, the legislature and the judiciary – and the responsibility of our political, intellectual and economic elites in the deterioration of the situation”.

The religious group said as a result it was calling “on the conscience of everyone, especially the head of the executive power, to take note of the seriousness of the hour and make a wise decision for Haiti accordingly.

This was taking place after hundreds of teachers protested peacefully Monday in Port-au-Prince calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise as they warned this would be the only precondition for the resumption of the school year.