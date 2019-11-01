Basseterre- Republic Bank (EC) Limited opened the doors of its three-branch network in St. Kitts and Nevis, following the acquisition of the operations of the Bank of Nova Scotia by Republic Financial Holdings Ltd.

The transaction has received all required regulatory approvals from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank and the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago.

“We are tremendously excited to open our doors in St. Kitts and Nevis,” says recently appointed Managing Director, Republic Bank (EC) Ltd., Michelle Palmer-Keizer, “Republic has a tradition of excellence and we look forward to continuing to build on this legacy by partnering with the dynamic banking team in St. Kitts and Nevis to deliver excellence in customer satisfaction, employee engagement and social responsibility. We are driven by a philosophy of expansion through organic growth and by ensuring strong local participation in all of our investments, for the long term.”

A senior member of the Republic Group for over two decades and the former General Manager, Group Marketing and Communications at Republic Bank Limited, Michelle Palmer-Keizer, is a banking professional with extensive experience in Credit Card business, Product and Research Development, Financial Product Management, Operational Management, Strategic Management, and Marketing and Communications.

She is a member of the Association of Business Executives, from which she was awarded the World Prize for Quantitative Methods. She holds an Advanced Diploma in Marketing Management from the Association of Business Executives and a Diploma in Management Studies from the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business.

Ms. Palmer-Keizer says that, alongside an Executive Team which includes I. Fidela Haynes – General Manager, Corporate Services and Shawn Moses – General Manager, Business and Retail Banking, along with a staff of over 60 employees in St. Kitts and Nevis, Republic Bank will draw on its proven philosophy of maintaining strong local participation in all aspects of the Bank’s operations.

The Bank, which has a strong international correspondent banking network, will make available to the St. Kitts and Nevis market a wide array of products and services, as well as access to its wealth of banking expertise, including commercial and retail, as well as merchant and corporate banking.

The assets of the Republic Group stood at US$10,548 million as at September 30, 2018. Over 182 years old, with a diverse network of 118 branches, in 17 territories and more than 5,900 employees, Republic Bank has launched several key initiatives, including being the first bank in the Caribbean to offer credit cards with Chip and PIN technology.