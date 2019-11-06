Saddlers Domino Club booked a place in the finals of the 24th annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League competition Tuesday evening after a nail-biting third game in the best of three semi-finals saw Saddlers stop Unstoppable with a narrow 13-12 victory at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

It was a gruelling over three-and-a-half-hours encounter that gave Saddlers the right to face defending champions Parsons Domino Club.

History was made as for the first time, two teams from outside Constituency Number Seven will feature in the finals of the longest running domino league in the country sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.

The game started on a high note, with Unstoppable taking the first game from table two. Saddlers quickly equalised by taking the next game from table one. But in the next game, Unstoppable’s Captain Samuel Wilson and Wazim Barry attained 100 points before Saddlers could get a point, earning them a bonus game for a 3-1 lead from table two.

Unruffled, Saddlers’ Captain Keithroy Eddy and Denroy Matthew delivered a bonus game from table one, to tie at 3-3. A back and forth exchange ensued that saw Saddlers lead 8-5, but from table two, Unstoppable’s Myron Percival and Wazim Barry won another bonus game to reduce the deficit to 8-7.

After tying at 8-8, Unstoppable surged ahead and were leading 11-9 before Saddlers added a game from table one. Then, Saddlers’ Captain Keithroy Eddy and Stephen Gilbert earned another bonus game from table two to send the scores to 12-11 in their favour, a feat that was wildly cheered by a small but vociferous group of Saddlers supporters who had travelled on a bus to the venue.

Unstoppable quickly tied the scores at 12-12 with a win from table two, but the game ended at 11:19 p.m. after Saddlers players on table one scored the all-important game that gave them the 13-12 win.

Officials for the game were Jerome Alphonso Clarke, who was the referee for table one, Calvin Farrell, who was the referee for table two, and Hope Bradley, who was the official scorer for the two tables.

President of Constituency Number Seven Domino League Executive Committee, and league coordinator, Calvin Farrell announced Parsons and Saddlers,will meet for the first best of three finals encounter Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Lodge Community Centre.

Domino action continues Thursday, Nov. 7 at the Lodge Community Centre when Unstoppable Domino Club meet the other semi-finals loser, Guinness Domino Club at 7:30 p.m. for an encounter to determine third and fourth place.

Meanwhile, the final encounter between Unity Patriots Domino Club and Small Corner Bar Domino Club for the best-of-the-rest championship title, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6, has been moved to Sunday at the Lodge Community Centre at 4:30 p.m. The change was made to facilitate some players who would be attending a funeral Wednesday afternoon.