The Executive Committee has released the schedule for the semi-finals (final four) and best-of-the-rest legs of the 24th edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League following the conclusion of the round-robin, home-and-away stage of the competition.

Best-of-the-rest games ,which will be played on a knockout basis, will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays at two venues, the Lodge Community Centre and Cuban Bar in Lodge Project according to the committee, which met Thursday at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project,

The semi-finals, which will be played on a best of three basis, will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, also at the two venues. Teams in the semi-finals are defending champions Parsons Domino Club, Saddlers Domino Club, Guinness Domino Club, and Unstoppable Domino Club.

Teams taking part in the best-of-the-rest competition are past champions, Unity Patriots Domino Club, Small Corner Bar Domino Club, Giants Domino Club, Christchurch Domino Club, Sylvers Domino Club, and Molineux Domino Club.

The first games in the best-of-the-rest competition will be held on Monday and will feature Unity Patriots vs. Molineux at Cuban Bar; while the Lodge Community Centre will host two games, Christchurch vs. Small Corner, and Giants vs. Sylvers.

Semi-finals on Tuesday, Oct. 29 will see defending champions Parsons come up against Guinness at the Lodge Community Centre; while Saddlers will be facing Unstoppable at Cuban Bar.

All games will start at 7:30 p.m.

The longest running domino league in the country, it is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris.

Earlier this year, a seven-person executive committee was constituted and tasked with running the league, which now has ten participating teams.

The executive committee is made up of Mr Calvin Farrell, President and League Coordinator; Mr Simeon ‘Cuban’ Liburd, Vice President; Ms Octavia Huggins, Secretary; Mr Keithly Blanchette, Treasurer; Mr Delroy ‘Beard Man’ Liburd, PRO; and two floor members, Mr Samuel Wilson and Mr Jerome Alphonso Clarke.