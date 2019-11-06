Thousands of scientists from 153 countries have come together to warn the world that “untold suffering” is inevitable if we do not make significant changes to the way we live.

The 11,258 scientists signed a letter which says researchers have a “moral obligation” to warn humanity “clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency“.

The declaration, published in the journal Bioscience, is based on analysis of more than 40 years of data covering a range of measures from energy use to deforestation and carbon emissions.

Scientists from the University of Sydney, Australia, Oregon State University and Tufts University in the US and the University of Cape Town in South Africa are joined in the warning by 11,000 signatories from 153 countries including the UK.

William Ripple, the ecology professor at Oregon State University who spearheaded the letter, said: “Despite 40 years of major global negotiations, we have continued to conduct business as usual and have failed to address this crisis.

“The climate crisis has arrived and is accelerating faster than most scientists expected.

“It is more severe than anticipated, threatening natural ecosystems and the fate of humanity.”

Although researchers say there are some positive indicators, like declining birth rates and increasing renewable energies, most suggest humans are not doing enough to stop the world becoming a “hothouse Earth” beyond mankind’s control.

Air travel, rising meat consumption, faster deforestation and increasing carbon dioxide emissions only show humanity moving in the wrong direction, they said.

Scientists say they want the public to “understand the magnitude of this crisis, track progress, and realign priorities for alleviating climate change”.

“To secure a sustainable future, we must change how we live,” they said.

act to sustain life on planet Earth, our only home.”