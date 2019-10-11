Defending champions Parsons Domino Club and Guinness Domino Club each suffered a single loss at the end of the fifth segment of play in the second round of the 24th edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris Domino League.

That scenario dramatically changed at the end of play in the Sixth segment Thursday evening as both suffered identical losses (13-11) to teams they had beaten in the first round of this year’s tournament.

Saddlers came with guns blazing, showing scant respect for the home team and defending champions Parsons, at one time leading 7-1 in the battle of Constituency Number Six teams fought at Back Way Bar in Parsons Ground. The home team fought back, but it was too late as the visiting Saddlers team returned home with a 13-11 victory.

In the first round, Parsons had narrowly beaten Saddlers 13-12 at Shanty Bar in Saddlers Village.

Saddlers Domino Club is now the only team that still has a single loss in the second round, a win over Small Corner Bar Domino Club in the first segment of the second round has been appealed by Small Corner. A determination is yet to be made.

After having trounced Sylvers Domino Club 13-6 in the first round, players on the Guinness Domino Club thought they would easily repeat the feat in the second round played at Sylvers Bar, in Hidden Alley Lodge Village Thursday evening. Things did not go according to plan as Sylvers led from the start, at one point leading 6-2 and ending up with a 13-11 win over Guinness.

Molineux Domino Club collected maximum points (6) with their 13-0 walkover win against Christchurch Domino Club, who could only raise three players for their intended encounter at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux.

In the other two games of the evening, former champions Unity Patriots Domino Club beat Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-7 at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, while Unstoppable Domino Club stopped Giants Domino Club 13-11 at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project.

Seventh segment of play in the second round of the league will be on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at three venues.

The Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will host two games. The two teams from Constituency Number Six will be in action at this venue, where defending champions Parsons will meet Unstoppable, while sister team Saddlers will be facing Molineux.

Also hosting two games will be the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project, where Giants will face Christchurch, and Small Corner Bar will be attempting to spill Guinness. The fifth game will feature former champions Unity Patriots at their home base, Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, coming up against Sylvers.