Senior Minister and Minister of Labour in the Federal Government, the Honourable Vance Amory, has called on more men to join the nursing profession, as a career in nursing encompasses much more than being a bedside caregiver during remarks at the recent First Regional Male Nurses Conference in St. Kitts held Oct. 24-26 at the Ocean Terrace Inn.

“Young men, there are opportunities for you. They are there waiting for you to grasp with your hands, your whole heart and your being. Make a success of yourselves, make a success of your communities, and make a success of your country. Your country needs you young men, and this is the avenue through which you can serve your country and serve it well,” he said.

The conference was held under the theme: Male Nurses – Why Not?? with the aim to help raise the public’s awareness of job opportunities and options in the nursing field and to recruit men to fill some of the available positions.

“If you have the capacity, if you have the training, if you have the aptitude and if you have a desire to do something which is helpful then go for it — and nursing is one such area, which can make a difference in people’s lives, not only of the persons who are nursed or cared for — but in the life of the person who is the caregiver,” said the Minister, highlighting it is important for persons to understand that a profession has no gender preference.“Here we are at this very important conference, trying to encourage and to stimulate an interest in our people to see the nursing profession as one which has no gender bias, which is open once you have the capacity and you apply yourself.”

Minister Amory said that the government remains committed to ensuring the Federation has quality human resources to take the country to the next stage of its development.

“The Team Unity Government is keen on ensuring that our people have — and take — the opportunities which are available, and this conference is focusing on the opportunities in health and medical services,” he said, making mention of various careers in the sector. “There are ample opportunities for males and females to benefit and to serve our country.”

Minister Phipps Welcomes Efforts to Increase Number of Male Nurses

St. Kitts-Nevis’ Minister of State responsible for Health, the Honourable Wendy Phipps commended the organizers of the first regional male nurses conference for promoting gender diversity in the nursing field.

Minister Phipps described the conference as “timely” and expressed hope that the forum would not be “the first and only, but the first of many.”

Minister Phipps mentioned movies and television shows such as E.R., Grey’s Anatomy, and Casualty have favourably showcased what happens in a hospital setting and have helped to “change the attitudes towards males in nursing.”

The event was organized by the Retired Energetic Nurses Touching All Lives (RENTAL), and was attended by health professionals, male students, and other stakeholders.