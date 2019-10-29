Small Corner Bar Domino Club was the first of the six teams taking part in the best-of-the-rest competition to advance to the finals of the 24th edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League afterthe three knockout games held Monday.

Small Corner Bar Domino Club returned the best results, beating Christchurch Domino Club 13-8 in their encounter at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project to advance. Scorer for this all important game was veteran domino player, Horatio Thomas.

Past champions Unity Patriots Domino Club fought off a fierce onslaught from a determined Molineux Domino Club at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, but rallied to overcome Molineux 13-10.

Giants Domino Club beat Sylvers Domino Club by an identical 13-10 score in the second knockout game at the Lodge Community Centre. Scorer for this game was another domino player, Casey Johnson.

Unity Patriots and Giants will now meet in a semi-final game tomorrow to determine who will face Small Corner Bar in the finals of the best-of-the-rest competition in this year’s edition of the league.

Christchurch, Molineux, and Sylvers are now effectively out of the competition.

Domino action continues tonight at 7:30 pm with defending champions Parsons Domino Club against Guinness Domino Club at the Lodge Community Centre, and Saddlers Domino Club facing Unstoppable Domino Club at Cuban Bar in semi-finals matches.

The league is sponsored by Prime Minister and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, and is the longest running domino league in the country.