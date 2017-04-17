5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hit St Kitts and Nevis Early Monday

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit St Kitts and Nevis during the early Monday. There are no reports of damage.

This is the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Unit .They say the tremor was recorded at 1:23 am (local time) at a Latitude of 17.48 N, Longitude of 61.20 W at depth of 10 km.

“It’s the strongest I ever felt. I thought it was my dogs under the bed. It was strong,” said former Miss St Kitts, Sudeakka Francis, in a post on her Facebook page.

The centre of the quake was located 83 km NE of St. John’s, Antigua; 141 Km NNE of Point-Pitre, Guadeloupe and 171 km East of Basseterre.