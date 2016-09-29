71 PEP Interns Set To Graduate After Four Years On Training Programme

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 28, 2016 (SKNIS): The People’s Employment Programme (PEP) will on Thursday, September 29, 2016, celebrate the graduation of 71 interns, who have been in training for over four years.

The Graduation Ceremony, which will be held at the New Town Community Center at 5pm, will feature interns who have been trained in several areas such as Cosmetology, Graphic Arts, Office Administration and Early Childhood Development.

After four years on the PEP, all interns who were based at the Newtown Community Center were informed that they will finally be assigned to the regular work force. They were assured that not only will they continue to receive their stipends, but that they will be given the opportunity to use the skills garnered from their extensive training in finding meaningful employment.

Since the September 1 announcement, over 75% of the interns have been placed in permanent jobs.