Alumni bid adieu to UWI chancellor

On July 6 in the lush gardens of Sandals LaSource, Pink Gin Beach, Point Salines, St. George’s, UWI alumni gathered to bid adieu to Sir George Alleyne, chancellor of The University of the West Indies, for his “stellar service and outstanding contribution to the university.”

Among those attending the farewell was alumna, Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade and Honourable Anthony Boatswain, minister of education, who both pledged their commitment to preserving the excellence of The University of the West Indies.

The formal session began with a warm welcome by Dr. Nicole Philip-Dowe, head of the Grenada site. Campus Officer of Alumni Relations Sandra Griffith-Carrington offered the greetings and led those in attendance in reciting the UWI alumni pledge.

Dr. Luz Longsworth, pro vice-chancellor and principal of the UWI Open Campus, began her brief remarks by saluting the chancellor for his commitment to the alumni from the very beginning of his tenure as chancellor. She vividly recalled that it was Sir George Alleyne who gave her an alumni pin when she was head of the Belize site. He cautioned her then not only to wear the pin with pride, but to ensure that the alumni chapters remained vibrant. She took his advice and has continued to work with the alumni.

Longsworth stated that “the alumni are key to the future of UWI, as we need their input and participation in all the plans for growth and development.”

In his farewell remarks, the chancellor thanked all for attending the cocktail reception in his honour. He reminded alumni that even though he is leaving office, he will always be an alumnus and willing to promote the UWI.

He emphasised that all alumni should “give back” to their alma mater – give of their time, talent and money. He said “give of your time to help the sites, give of your time by mentoring a student and give of your money yearly to Global Giving Week,” held annually Aug. 1-7.

A mix and mingle followed the formal session, where the alumni seized the opportunity to converse with the chancellor and to connect with each other.