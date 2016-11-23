Ambassador George Gow Wei Chiou Underscores Significance Of Scholarships

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 22, 2016 (SKNIS): During a scholarship awards ceremony, held at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium on November 22, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou, said that there is an underlying significance to the students receiving grants.

“The monetary rewards are just symbolic,” said Ambassador Chiou. “The most important purpose for today’s ceremony is to provide encouragement from the Government of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China on Taiwan to the talented and hard studying students.”

The ambassador said that over the years, the Republic of China (Taiwan) has been continuously providing sponsorships to its Human Resources Development Project in St. Kitts and Nevis on an annual basis. His Excellency explained that the project provides funds for scholarships, computer assisted learning, differentiated teaching, technical and vocational training and professional development within schools.

“This project is expected to enrich student’s knowledge and develop teacher’s professional skills with full support from the two governments,” said the ambassador. “After 15 uninterrupted years, our cooperation in Human Resources Development, Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis agreed to formalise this sponsorship and signed a five year memorandum in 2014.”

Ambassador Chiou said that the ceremony represents the 3rd year over this five year project and marks the cooperation between the two countries in providing assistance to students, families and schools.

Speaking to the awardees, Ambassador Chiou stated that their achievement, “will guarantee a great tomorrow.” His Excellency said that no matter if they choose to attend university or gain vocational skills, both enables an individual to shape a good career.

His Excellency emphasised the importance of non-academic achievement including friendship with classmates and other social skills.

As the federation celebrates Youth Month (November 2016), His Excellency reflected on this year’s theme “Preparation for the Future, Investing in our Youth.”

“The destiny of St. Kitts and Nevis rests in the hands of the young generation,” said the ambassador. “As the honourable deputy prime minister has said, Caribbean youths face a variety of challenges and each challenge represents an opportunity for growth. While we come to here to recognise the high potential of our young generation in this great federation, there is no investment in youth that is too late and none is insignificant.

His Excellency also encouraged the teachers and parents to play a role in shaping a positive and productive environment for young people that can stimulate their personal and professional growth.

Students who received scholarships include, those entering first form in secondary schools, students from the Cotton-Thomas Comprehensive School, the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC), fifth form school leavers pursuing studies at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and Nevis Sixth Form Division, University of the West Indies (UWI) Level 1 students, teachers, trainees and students from the Division of Technical Vocational Education and Management Studies.