Ambassador Powell to represent government at ‘Archie’ Zuliani’s funeral

From the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Special envoy in the Office of the Prime Minister, His Excellency Ambassador Michael Powell, will represent the government of St. Kitts and Nevis at the funeral service of the late Alceo “Archie” Zuliani, who died July 8 in Toronto, Canada, at the age of 77. He is survived by his son, John, who is the president of Trans-Americainvest (St. Kitts) Limited/Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

The viewing is scheduled from 4-8 pm today, while the funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Vescio Funeral Home at 8101 Weston Road, Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada. The burial will take place on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Glenview Cemetery.

A Canadian of Italian descent, Zuliani established Trans-Americainvest (St. Kitts) Limited, which developed the iconic 18-acre Royal St. Kitts Hotel and Casino property in Frigate Bay. He was highly regarded as a trailblazer who helped to dramatically expand St. Kitts and Nevis’ tourism industry, starting in the early 1980s.

Powell served as deputy prime minister and minister of tourism in St. Kitts when Zuliani took control of the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

Speaking with the press unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, Powell described Zuliani as a dear friend for more than 30 years and as an “iconic figure with a golden heart” who understood the importance of developing the tourism sector in St. Kitts and Nevis. Zuliani became a fixture in the local community through his employment of hundreds of Kittitians and Nevisians, as well as through his longstanding charitable contributions to organizations such as the St. Christopher Children’s Home, to which he provided Christmas lunch, gifts and monetary donations on an annual basis.

During the 1990s, Zuliani also impacted upon scores of students throughout St. Kitts who were the beneficiaries of a scholarship fund that covered their uniforms and textbooks from first form all the way through to fifth form.