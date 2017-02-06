Ambassador Sydney Osborne Welcomes Criticism Of Government As Part Of Its Good Governance Philosophy

Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 04, 2017 (SKNIS): The Government of National Unity does not have a problem in being held to a higher standard by the electorate, but the assessment must be fair and genuine, according to His Excellency Ambassador Sydney Osborne, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the Government of National Unity’s Second Anniversary Week of Activities, and who is also Ambassador to CARICOM and OECS Commissioner.

Appearing this week on the government’s radio programme “Working For You” on February 1, Ambassador Osborne was keen to point out that the Government of National Unity is not hostile to but welcomes criticism as part of its good governance philosophy.

“That is part of the philosophy that we have in terms of how we see ourselves operating in government. We have no problem in terms of persons speaking to us and making comments but they must be genuine and they must be comments that can stand the test of time,” the ambassador said. “In terms of Team Unity, we are at a certain level and we are going to maintain high standards in terms of government, in terms of taking responsibility. If we make a mistake, just say you made a mistake and move on.”

Ambassador Osborne also recommends that persons be critical of policies and not of personalities in government.

“Let us criticize the policy and not to be critical of the person because that’s not going to get you anywhere. I think we’ve had too much of that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ambassador pointed out that the Government of National Unity wants to change the culture of politics in the country and believes that the government of the day is on the right track.

“I’m involved with CARICOM (Caribbean Community) and also the OECS (Organization of Eastern Caribbean States). I am satisfied that we have delivered. I go to meetings and when I listen to the problems of other countries, when I listen to the situation in terms of finances when it comes to the organizations, the difficulties that other countries find themselves in, I’m saying that we should be thankful that we have a prime minister in Dr. Timothy Harris and that we have a group of leaders in terms of Team Unity that are really delivering for the people of this country of St. Christopher and Nevis. I think more and more people need to recognize the sacrifices that these gentlemen and ladies are making… St. Kitts and Nevis is really number one in this particular area of the world,” Ambassador Osborne said.