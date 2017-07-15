Photo: From left to right, Chief Labour Officer Liburd, Senior Minister Amory and PS Dublin Collins. (Photo courtesy the Department of Labour)

Amory leads delegation to labor migration forum in Costa Rica

From SKNIS

San José, Costa Rica – Senior minister and the premier of Nevis, the Hon Vance Amory, who also serves as minister of labour for the federal government, is leading a three-person delegation in participating of a forum on labour migration in San Jose, Costa Rica. The meetings are part of the activities of the Inter-American Conference of Ministers of Labour (IACML) of the OAS. In its XIX reunion held in Cancun, Mexico, in December 2015, one of its priority themes was on labour migration and the need to advance on the protection of rights of migrant workers.

The event is co-organized by the Organization of American States, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and is hosted by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MTSS) of Costa Rica.

The general objective of the forum is to analyze and exchange experiences (policies and programs), as well as identify lessons learned and recommendations, in order to strengthen the work of the Ministries of Labour on labor migration. The event focuses on the analysis and exchange of policies and programs undertaken by Ministries of Labour in the following two areas:

the development of labour market information systems and the provision of relevant information to guide comprehensive migration policy

the protection of labour rights of migrant workers, including the role of labour inspection, as well as efforts to raise awareness and disseminate information

The discussion will allow for participants to share best practices on initiatives by Ministries of Labour to collect, analyze, and disseminate information on the labour market. Information will also be shared on the strategies that are being developed, both in countries of origin and destination, to raise awareness and disseminate information on the labour rights of migrant workers.

The country’s delegation includes Ron Dublin-Collins, the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Ecclesiastical Affairs, and Gary Liburd, chief labour officer of the Department or Labour in Nevis.